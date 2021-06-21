Karbala police clarifies the details of Sunday's shooting incident

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T05:48:39+0000

Shafaq News/ Karbala Police Command clarified today the details of the shooting incident that occurred in the governorate yesterday. "In order to clarify the facts for the public opinion, we confirm that what happened was a quarrel between two people that resulted in minor injuries", the command said in the statement. Yesterday, a candidate running for the upcoming legislative elections was reportedly shot by unknown assailants. A source said that candidate of the Civil Party in the governorate of Karbala, Ammar al-Rabiei, was transferred to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound on the right side of his chest.

