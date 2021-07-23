Report

Karbala issues new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-23T07:02:59+0000
Karbala issues new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19

Shafaq News/ The Health Crisis Cell in Karbala announced today taking a series of precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The cell's spokesman, Uday al-Salami, told Shafaq News Agency that the health department in the governorate has fully followed up on all restaurants, malls, and parks, in cooperation with the security services, to monitor any non-compliance with preventive measures.

He noted that health centers have been deployed in the governorate.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health had called on citizens to expedite receiving COVID-19 vaccines and adhere to preventive measures, warning that "Iraq is on the cusp of a major health and humanitarian disaster."

Since the outbreak of the virus in Iraq, more than 1.5 million people have contracted the virus, while more than 18,000 people have passed away.

