Karbala finalizing preparations for the Arbaeen amid huge challenges, local official says

Shafaq News/ Karbala's local government is working out the final touches on the preparations for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, first deputy governor Jasem al-Fatlawi said on Monday.

Millions of Shiite Muslims are flocking to the holy city of Karbala to participate in the Arbaeen anniversary, a religious observance that takes place forty days after Ashura.

Last year, more than 17 million pilgrims from inside and outside Iraq visited Karbala during the Arbaeen.

Al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News Agency, "the local government has developed an experience in managing such large assemblies. This year will be a success despite the challenging number of pilgrims."

"The security and executive authorities are committed to providing optimal services to the pilgrims... Since early Safar, we have held a series of meetings for this purpose in both Karbala and Baghdad. Another meeting will be held later today with the governor in the presence of the operations commander and police chief to put the final touches."

"More than ten thousand caravans have entered the city already," he concluded, "we expect that the pilgrimage experience this year will be different."