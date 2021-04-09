Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kalar saved Qara Tapa from a food crisis, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-09T16:22:21+0000
Kalar saved Qara Tapa from a food crisis, official says

Shafaq News / A government official in Diyala confirmed that the prices of fruits and vegetables have been stable in Diyala's areas near the borders with Kurdistan, after excluding them from the decision preventing the entry of fruits and vegetables from the region's governorates. 

The director of the Qarah Tapa border district, Wasfi Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency that the exemption decision saved half of the district's population of more than 22,000 people who suffer from poverty and unemployment, from a food and livelihood crisis in Khanaqin, in light of the decrease in agricultural crop prices by 60% compared to other regions of Diyala.

He added, "the entry of crops from the region's governorates to Qarah Tapa prevented a stifling food crisis that almost affected most of the district's residents, due to the long distance that separates the district from the administrative units in Diyala, as well as unemployment, the lack of monthly income and the repercussions of COVID-19.

Qara Tapa district is located 112 km northeast of Baqubah, includes 66 villages and is one of the areas covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution. It is inhabited by Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen.

It is noteworthy that the trade exchange between Diyala and Kurdistan revived Diyala Governorate, and contributed to securing all goods and various products at affordable prices. 

related

A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-11 15:55:04
A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

PMF thwarts ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-09 10:25:31
PMF thwarts ISIS attacks in Diyala

Iraqi forces thwart an ISIS terrorist attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-02 17:03:39
Iraqi forces thwart an ISIS terrorist attack in Diyala

Bulldozing continues in Jalawla despite suspensive orders from Baghdad, locals say

Date: 2021-03-10 15:09:51
Bulldozing continues in Jalawla despite suspensive orders from Baghdad, locals say

Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-08 09:43:48
Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

Date: 2020-10-01 15:24:23
Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

No COVID-19 from new strains detected in Diyala yet, public health official says

Date: 2021-02-20 13:00:10
No COVID-19 from new strains detected in Diyala yet, public health official says

Iraqi army protecting maintenance teams repairing electric power towers northeast of Diyala

Date: 2021-01-25 18:16:17
Iraqi army protecting maintenance teams repairing electric power towers northeast of Diyala