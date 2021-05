Shafaq News / The Secretary of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, Muhammad al-Haj Mahmoud said he "doubts" that early elections will be held in Iraq as scheduled in October 2021.

Al-Haj Mahmoud, known as Kaka Hama, told reporters today in al-Sulaymaniyah, "The election law affects the Kurds negatively".

However, Kaka Hama confirmed that his party will run for the upcoming elections.