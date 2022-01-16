Kaka Hama: the candidate for the Presidency of the republic must be approved by leader Barzani

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Socialist Party, Mohammad Hani Mahmoud, better known as Kaka Hama, said that the candidate for the Presidency of the republic or any other important post must be approved by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

Kaka Hama said in a press statement in al-Sulaymaniyah that the position of President highly interests the Kurdish community, since it can represent it among 193 other countries.

In addition, he said that the differences between the Kurdish parties on the position of President must be overcome and looked at from a national point of view.

The constitutional to the county's political customs, there must be several candidates for the post of President of the Republic, Kaka Hama added, noting that the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan have always agreed on being in power together, until 2018.