Kaimakam of Al-Rifai: My case to be closed

Shafaq News / The Kaimakam of Al-Rifai District, Kazem Al-Fayyad revealed on Thursday details about issuing a warrant for him by the Investigation Court of the Integrity Commission.

"Issuing an arrest warrant last January is related to granting an investment license to an investor in the district for transforming a commercial land into a civilized front instead a landfill for waste and immoral actions," Al-Fayyad told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Fayyad pointed out that "the case is on the way to be closed, because the local administration (represented by him) did not violate the law” adding that he did not transform the commercial land into a garden as was alleged.

It’s noteworthy that earlier, the new Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai district, Ammar al-Rikabi, submitted on Thursday his resignation from his position only a few days after taking office from Al-Fayyad.

Al-Rikabi said in his resignation letter that he stepped back to preserve the security and the stability of the district.

The district located 80km to the north of Nasiriya, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate, has been in turbulent period since the dismissal of the former governor, Kadhim al-Fayyad, and assigning al-Rikabi.

Al-Rikabi accused al-Fayyad of inciting violence and revolt against the government.

The dismissed Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai district, Kadhim al-Fayyad, revolted against the decision of the interim governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi.

Al-Fayyad said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the decision to dismiss was made without consulting the people of al-Rifai district."

"The locals reject my dismissal. As long as the people and the tribe elders stand by me, I will not surrender my post. I am here. Walking away from my duty is a betrayal to the people who entrusted me with it."

"The appointed Deputy Commissioner forged a stamp and issued some falsified orders by now. However, the original stamp is with me."

"Some demonstrators, who support the current Deputy Commissioner, and they are a few, for some reason turned on us despite supporting and burning the streets for us before."

Al-Fayyad denied fueling the protests, "only the people's support for me prompted them to do that."