Kafa movement secretary-general files complaint against al-Sudani over delayed elections

Shafaq News / "Kafa" Movement's Secretary-General, former MP Rahim Al-Darraji, revealed on Tuesday that he has filed a complaint against Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for failing to hold early parliamentary elections.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Al-Darraji stated, "We have filed a complaint against Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani before the Federal Supreme Court for not adhering to the timelines specified in the ministerial program and failing to implement the agreement between the political blocs, which is an integral part of the government's program, and his strange evasion from conducting early elections."

He further explained, "The government did not adhere to the ministerial program, as what applies to Paragraph 11 of the second section of the ministerial program, which refers to early provincial council elections, necessarily applies to Paragraph 3 of the same section, which stipulates the conduct of early elections within a year from the date of forming the government. Both paragraphs (11-3) are part of the ministerial program."

Al-Darraji added, "We filed the complaint to the Federal Court for not respecting the valid laws, not adhering to the political agreement, not respecting the Iraqi Parliament's vote, and not honoring the constitutional oath."

Al-Sudani had thrown the ball of early elections into the Iraqi Parliament's court when he announced on April 23, 2023, that the decision to hold early or regular elections lies with the Iraqi Parliament. He clarified that his government is ready for any early or regular elections, but it must be preceded by the parliament dissolving itself. He emphasized that the dissolution of the parliament is the responsibility of the council itself, not the government.

During the presentation of his ministerial program, Prime Minister Al-Sudani had pledged to hold parliamentary elections within a year and to amend the law on parliamentary elections within three months. Additionally, the program included a commitment to establish effective tools to combat corruption within 90 days of its formation.