Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kadhimi from al-Muthanna: we will appeal to rescind some of the budget provisions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-15T16:13:27+0000
Kadhimi from al-Muthanna: we will appeal to rescind some of the budget provisions

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said that his government considers appealing to annul some of the Federal Budget provisions.

Al-Kadhimi's statements came during a meeting with the dignitaries and Tribal Sheikhs of al-Muthanna governorate in the guesthouse of Sheikh Javat Shaalan.

According to a readout of the meeting, the Prime Minister said, "since my appointment, I have been nothing but a servant to the people of this country. I mentioned al-Rumaytha in my early speeches because it is dear to my heart and its people are my people."

"We are facing huge challenges. Iraq passed through touch conditions. When we took over our duties eleven months ago, a financial crisis and Coronavirus pandemic were there. Some [parties] were bidding on the government's failure or dragging [the country] to a civil war. However, we were not pulled that way. We were patient, and we will overcome all the challenges, one by one."

Al-Kadhimi continued, "the government made tough decisions to reform and protect the country financially and economically."

"We will appeal to revoke some of the budget's paragraphs at the Federal Supreme Court. Some paragraphs might inflict Electricity and Health sectors," he added, "our problems primarily require proper management and an honest approach."

"We commenced a campaign to attract investments from neighboring countries to serve our country and our people. I will follow up the conditions of al-Muthanna by myself."

related

Al-Kadhimi discusses with Bin Salman ways to enhance cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh

Date: 2021-03-31 17:32:58
Al-Kadhimi discusses with Bin Salman ways to enhance cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh

Al-Kadhimi on Ain Assad attack: Perpetrators do not belong to Iraq

Date: 2021-03-03 14:49:18
Al-Kadhimi on Ain Assad attack: Perpetrators do not belong to Iraq

Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Date: 2021-01-18 16:47:41
Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

60% of the Global Coalition forces left Iraq in the past months, Iraq’s Prime Minister

Date: 2021-04-07 15:38:29
60% of the Global Coalition forces left Iraq in the past months, Iraq’s Prime Minister

Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

Date: 2020-11-24 15:42:51
Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

National Security Council on transmission towers attacks: a threat of National Security

Date: 2021-03-17 15:08:44
National Security Council on transmission towers attacks: a threat of National Security

Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 21:05:10
Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Al-Kadhimi instructs ditching a "century-old red tape procedure"

Date: 2021-02-22 14:39:42
Al-Kadhimi instructs ditching a "century-old red tape procedure"