Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KSA will not intervene in Iraq's internal affairs-source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-16T13:50:21+0000
KSA will not intervene in Iraq's internal affairs-source

Shafaq News / A source at the Saudi embassy in Baghdad reported that his country will not intervene in Iraq's internal affairs.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that Saudi Arabia will not support any party against another. However, any Iraqi delegation is welcome to visit Riyadh.

Ammar al-Hakim contacted, ten days ago, a Saudi diplomat in Erbil, and revealed to him that he will soon visit Riyadh to discuss the recent political developments in Iraq, according to the source.

Reliable sources at the Coordination Framework revealed that the latter will send a delegation to Saudi Arabia in the next two days. 

The sources told Shafaq News agency that the delegation will be headed by Ammar al-Hakim.

He added that the Framework is trying to get the support of Arab countries that might influence the Iraqi political process and contribute to addressing the current impasse.

related

Iraq resumes construction works in the "Pilgrimage Road" in Najaf

Date: 2021-11-06 14:25:00
Iraq resumes construction works in the "Pilgrimage Road" in Najaf

Iraq welcomes the truce in Yemen

Date: 2022-04-02 14:45:25
Iraq welcomes the truce in Yemen

Saudi Arabia looks forward to Al-Kadhimi's upcoming visit to the Kingdom

Date: 2020-08-27 14:07:14
Saudi Arabia looks forward to Al-Kadhimi's upcoming visit to the Kingdom

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Riyadh

Date: 2022-06-25 19:07:59
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Riyadh

The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-02-22 08:40:05
The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia

Iraqi Minister of Defense arrives in Riyadh

Date: 2021-11-10 11:00:16
Iraqi Minister of Defense arrives in Riyadh

Fuad Hussein: KSA and Iran signed an MoU, next round of talks will be diplomatic

Date: 2022-04-25 12:55:29
Fuad Hussein: KSA and Iran signed an MoU, next round of talks will be diplomatic

The Iraqi minister of foreign affairs discusses with his Saudi counterpart files of common interests

Date: 2020-08-27 14:52:34
The Iraqi minister of foreign affairs discusses with his Saudi counterpart files of common interests