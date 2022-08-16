KSA will not intervene in Iraq's internal affairs-source

Shafaq News / A source at the Saudi embassy in Baghdad reported that his country will not intervene in Iraq's internal affairs.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that Saudi Arabia will not support any party against another. However, any Iraqi delegation is welcome to visit Riyadh.

Ammar al-Hakim contacted, ten days ago, a Saudi diplomat in Erbil, and revealed to him that he will soon visit Riyadh to discuss the recent political developments in Iraq, according to the source.

Reliable sources at the Coordination Framework revealed that the latter will send a delegation to Saudi Arabia in the next two days.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that the delegation will be headed by Ammar al-Hakim.

He added that the Framework is trying to get the support of Arab countries that might influence the Iraqi political process and contribute to addressing the current impasse.