KSA releases al-Zaidi after three days in custody

Shafaq News / A reliable source reported that Saudi authorities had released Sheikh Walid al-Zaidi, who was arrested three days ago.

The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Zaidi will arrive in Baghdad today evening.

Yesterday, Iraq's high commission for Hajj and Umrah announced that it had contacted the Saudi authorities to release Iraqi citizens held in custody in Riyadh.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Iraqi ministry of foreign affairs revealed that the Saudi authorities have pledged to release Sheikh Walid al-Zaidi.

Iraqi media and social media users reported that al-Zaidi was arrested while performing Umrah.