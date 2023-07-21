KSA, Jordan, Iran, and Turkiye Rally Behind Iraq's Call for Islamic Summit Conference

Shafaq News/Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, and Turkiye on Friday pledged their "unwavering" support for Iraq's call for an Islamic Summit Conference to address the "grave repercussions of recurrent insults directed at the Holy Quran and the pressing issue of rampant Islamophobia across the globe."

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, contacted his counterparts from Jordan, Ayman Safadi, Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, and Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and also received a call from the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

During the conversations, the ministers discussed the need to mobilize efforts to organize an emergency ministerial-level Islamic Summit Conference.

The Iraqi minister briefed his counterparts on the diplomatic actions undertaken by the Iraqi government to counter the Swedish government's alarming decisions, including "granting permission for the burning of the Holy Quran, insulting Islamic sanctities, and flag desecration."

The Iraqi government emphasized that such provocative acts “violated established international conventions and norms, imperiled social harmony, and fueled a dangerous culture of violence and hate.”

In response, the foreign ministers pledged their full support to Iraq's call for convening the Islamic Summit Conference at the ministerial level.

The impending summit is important amid rising tensions and growing concerns over the Swedish acts.

On Thursday, the Iraqi government made decisive moves to protest against the repeated burning of the Quran. The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, directed the withdrawal of the Iraqi Chargé d'Affairs from the Embassy of Iraq in Stockholm and requested the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory.