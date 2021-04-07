Report

KRG will honor the outcomes of the Iraqi-U.S. Strategic dialogue, PM Barzani says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T11:36:27+0000
Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, said on Wednesday that the region is poised to honor the commitments emerging from the strategic dialogue between Baghdad and Washington.

Barzani said in a press conference after the cabinet meeting, "in our opinion, threats to Iraq and Kurdistan continue," indicating, "we will implement the outcomes of the Strategic Dialogue as agreed."

The third round of the Iraqi-U.S. Strategic dialogue will kick on today. It will touch upon a wide array of economic, education, energy, counter-terrorism, and security issues.

Calls from the parliament uttered demanding scheduling the exit of the US forces from Iraq.

U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony blinken, tweeted, "I am looking forward to speaking to my Iraqi counterpart, Dr. Fuad Hussein, tomorrow at the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue. We will review progress in every area of our broad and strategic partnership."

