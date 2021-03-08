Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG welcomes Al-Kadhimi's initiative: ready for a comprehensive and final agreement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T18:13:32+0000
KRG welcomes Al-Kadhimi's initiative: ready for a comprehensive and final agreement

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said he supports the initiative of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, reiterating the Region’s endeavor to resolve the differences between Baghdad and Erbil. 

Barzani said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "on behalf of Kurdistan Regional Government, I welcome and support the invitation of the Federal Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to a national dialogue between the Iraqi parties to solve all the problems and disputes radically."

"We express our readiness to reach a comprehensive and final agreement to resolve all the differences between the Federal and Regional governments based on the constitution."

Iraq's Prime Minister called on Monday for a national dialogue to resolve the country’s outstanding issues as Pope Francis wrapped up his historic trip.

Baghdad held a farewell ceremony at the airport for the pontiff as he concluded his four-day visit to the war-torn country with messages of forgiveness, coexistence, and peace.

"My brothers and dear opponents, I invite you all to a sincere, open, and frank dialogue with the government on the basis of the country's interest, security, and sovereignty," al-Kadhimi said.

The talks, he said, will be based on preserving the security of Iraq, supporting the state and the rule of law.

The prime minister said all components of the country are welcome to the table.

related

KRG president receives the Jordanian consul

Date: 2020-09-10 14:32:00
KRG president receives the Jordanian consul

Masrour Barzani discusses the relations between London and Erbil with a British Minister

Date: 2020-09-23 17:35:58
Masrour Barzani discusses the relations between London and Erbil with a British Minister

Masrour Barzani: Baghdad must fulfill its obligations towards Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-12-01 11:13:06
Masrour Barzani: Baghdad must fulfill its obligations towards Kurdistan Region

Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 12:27:31
Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

Masrour Barzani to al-Hakim: We want a radical solution to Baghdad-Erbil differences

Date: 2021-02-21 11:01:42
Masrour Barzani to al-Hakim: We want a radical solution to Baghdad-Erbil differences

Kurdistan PM discussed with the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources building new dams in Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-21 15:37:37
Kurdistan PM discussed with the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources building new dams in Iraq and Kurdistan