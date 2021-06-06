KRG: we hope that Baghdad will send the region's share of the 2021 budget soon

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government hoped that the federal government would send the region's share of the financial budget for 2021.

Government spokesman Gotiar Adel told reporters that two important files were discussed during the KRG delegation's visit to Baghdad; the first concerns oil revenues produced in the region, while the other concerns the federal oil revenues in general.

Adel indicated that part of the oil revenues agreement between Erbil and Baghdad has been put into force.