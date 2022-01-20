KRG to provide financial aid for families living in refugee camps

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Migration in the Kurdistan Region announced that it will cooperate with an international organization to distribute financial grants to refugees living in camps in al-Sulaymaniyah.

Ministry spokesman Ali Abbas Jahangir said that the distribution process must follow the regulations of the Ministry of oil, which have been already addressed.

For its part, the Ministry of oil instructed the local authorities in the Region to disburse fuel to the families living in refugee camps.

Jahangir noted that a week ago, the ministry distributed 240,000 Dinars for every family in al-Sulahmaniyah refugee camps, to help them buy fuel.

He added that those living in Sinjar mountain will be provided with fair quantities of fuel in the next few hours.