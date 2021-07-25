Report

KRG to disburse uncut salaries starting from July

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-25T11:52:56+0000
KRG to disburse uncut salaries starting from July
Shafaq News/ Public servants in Kurdistan will receive uncut salaries starting from July, the Prime Minister of the Region, Masrour Barzani, said earlier today, Sunday, in a televised speech.

PM Barzani said that the Region's Supreme Economic Council and Council of Ministers decreed today abolishing salary cuts starting from the current month.

"The Federal Government has delivered funds to Region. If it continues to fulfill its commitment, we will disburse uncut salaries," PM Barzani stated.

In the same context, a member of the Kurdistan Parliament's Presidium, MP Hemen Hawrami, said that the Council of Representatives expects good news from the KRG on the longstanding issue of public servants' salaries.

