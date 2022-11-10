KRG says Baghdad agreed to enact a hydrocarbons law within six months of the government's formation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-10T11:06:48+0000

Shafaq News/ The political agreement that gave birth to Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani's cabinet stipulates that a bill on hydrocarbons should be enacted within six months of its installation, the spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Gutiar Adel, said on Thursday. Speaking in a press conference earlier today, Adel said that the region's government is still keen on resolving the differences with the federal government. "The region's government has formed a ministerial delegation to negotiate with Baghdad," said the KRG spokesperson, "we are currently waiting for a response to proceed with the negotiations." "The negotiations will tackle the issues the political forces agreed on prior to the formation of the government," he explained, "some of these issues deal with legislative affairs. The others are mainly executive." Adel said that the hydrocarbon bill, the federal budget, and Article 140 of the constitution come at the top of the list. "We have reached an agreement to disburse the budget and give the Kurdistan region its share in accordance with the constitution... The financial monitors in Baghdad and the region are working out solutions for the outstanding financial issues." KRG's spokesperson said that an agreement between the political forces comprises enacting new laws on oil and gas, the federal supreme court, and the federal service council within six months of forming a government.

