KRG pledges to cooperate with Baghdad in the financial auditing of the Region's oil revenues

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh Janab, met on Tuesday a delegation from the Iraqi "Federal Board of Supreme Audit".

A readout issued by the ministry said that the meeting discussed the implications of Article 11 of the General Federal Budget Law No. 23 of 2021, which stipulates that the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal government form a joint team for financial supervision.

Kurdistan's Minister of Finance shed light on the work of the joint team that will review oil revenues in the Kurdistan Region, pledging to provide all sorts of assistance to make sure that the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad pays off.

It is noteworthy that KRG dispatched a delegation yesterday, Monday, on a visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.