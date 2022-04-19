KRG: laws on administering Kurdistan's oil wealth shall abide by the constitution 

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Gutyar Adel, called on the federal government to respect the provisions of Iraq's permanent constitution when enacting a law on the administration of Kurdistan's oil wealth.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, Adel said, "we have a clear vision on this issue. We spoke frankly with the delegation of the Iraqi government."

"We do not have reservations on any model that ultimately achieves the interest of the Region. It should respect the principles of the constitution, however," he added, "we are ready to agree with Baghdad, and talks are underway."