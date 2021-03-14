KRG delegation to visit Baghdad prior to approving the budget, Parliament's Deputy Speaker says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation will return to the capital, Baghdad, prior to the session dedicated to approving the 2021 federal budget, which is yet to be scheduled.

Bashir Haddad, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, said in a statement to reporters today in Erbil, "there is no doubt that the regional government delegation will come to Baghdad before the budget voting session," adding, "We demanded excluding the budget bill from tomorrow's session agenda and scheduling a special session for it."

He explained, "a reason for not scheduling a session for the budget is that the Federal Court Law has not been approved yet."

Al-Haddad continued, "Kurdistan's share does not hinder the approval of the budget. The region already announced its support for the bill submitted by the government," noting, "other problems and disagreements are hindering the vote on the budget, including that there are parties stipulating the approval of the Federal Court law before the budget, while other parties seek to annoy Al-Kadhimi's government with the budget."

He added, "oil prices included in the budget is also among the differences over the budget. Some parties demand raising its pricing in the budget."