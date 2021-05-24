Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG delegation to visit Baghdad next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-24T16:13:50+0000
KRG delegation to visit Baghdad next week

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, chaired on Monday a cabinet meeting devoted to discussing the Region's budget bill for 2021.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and a group of other ministers, deliberated the Kurdistan's budget bill, the Region's revenues and expenditures, and the drafting procedures of the bill, according to an official readout.

The attendees agreed that the "budget shall transparently mirror the financial situation in the Region."

For these reasons, the involved Ministries were instructed to prepare their remarks on the bill for the cabinet to approve it ahead of submitting it to voting in the Parliament.

The meeting touched upon the issue of the recently approved, but yet to be implemented, 2021 Federal Budget. The competent ministers were instructed to follow up its implementation with the corresponding ministers in the Federal cabinet.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was decided to dispatch a delegation from the Regional Government to Baghdad next week to keep tabs on the disbursement of the Region's share of the Federal Budget.

related

President of the Republic meets Fouad Hussein and KRG delegation

Date: 2020-05-06 14:48:51
President of the Republic meets Fouad Hussein and KRG delegation

Each attack against Coalition undermines the rule of law, OIR spokesperson

Date: 2021-04-17 15:03:33
Each attack against Coalition undermines the rule of law, OIR spokesperson

KRG delegation to Baghdad: Salaries should not be involved in the political disputes

Date: 2020-08-11 08:33:50
KRG delegation to Baghdad: Salaries should not be involved in the political disputes

KRG to file a lawsuit against an Iraqi TV channel over false accusations

Date: 2021-04-22 16:32:41
KRG to file a lawsuit against an Iraqi TV channel over false accusations

KRG allocates 4 bn dollars to address the problem of water shortage

Date: 2020-08-18 08:29:41
KRG allocates 4 bn dollars to address the problem of water shortage

KRG delegation to visit Baghdad for budget discussions

Date: 2021-05-16 09:38:12
KRG delegation to visit Baghdad for budget discussions

KRG president receives the Jordanian consul

Date: 2020-09-10 14:32:00
KRG president receives the Jordanian consul

Iraqi And Kurdistan Budget Hangs In The Balance

Date: 2021-01-05 15:58:23
Iraqi And Kurdistan Budget Hangs In The Balance