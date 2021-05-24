KRG delegation to visit Baghdad next week

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, chaired on Monday a cabinet meeting devoted to discussing the Region's budget bill for 2021.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and a group of other ministers, deliberated the Kurdistan's budget bill, the Region's revenues and expenditures, and the drafting procedures of the bill, according to an official readout.

The attendees agreed that the "budget shall transparently mirror the financial situation in the Region."

For these reasons, the involved Ministries were instructed to prepare their remarks on the bill for the cabinet to approve it ahead of submitting it to voting in the Parliament.

The meeting touched upon the issue of the recently approved, but yet to be implemented, 2021 Federal Budget. The competent ministers were instructed to follow up its implementation with the corresponding ministers in the Federal cabinet.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was decided to dispatch a delegation from the Regional Government to Baghdad next week to keep tabs on the disbursement of the Region's share of the Federal Budget.