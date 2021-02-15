KRG delegation to settle the Share issue with Baghdad

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation on Monday will hold a meeting with representatives of the Kurdish blocs in the federal Parliamentary Finance Committee.

A source told Shafaq News Agency; The Kurdish delegation headed by Qubad Talabani will hold a meeting this evening, Monday, with representatives of the Kurdish blocs in the Parliamentary Finance Committee to discuss the region’s share and the financial revenues.

The source pointed out that after the meeting, Talabani will meet leaders and heads of political blocs to discuss the region’s share of the 2021 budget.

In December 2020, Iraq’s cabinet approved a 2021 draft budget of 150 trillion Iraqi dinars ($103 billion) as the country wrestles with an economic and financial crisis due to low crude prices.

The draft 2021 budget is based on a world oil price of $42 a barrel and expected oil exports of 3.25 million barrels per day (bpd), including 250,000 bpd from the Kurdish region.