KRG delegation meets with al-Khazali and al-Maliki

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, and his accompanying delegation, met with the Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, in Baghdad on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of resolving contentious issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, ensuring the constitutional and financial rights of the region are upheld in accordance with the constitution.

The delegation visiting Baghdad also met with Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition.

Prime Minister Barzani stressed that the non-disbursement of financial rights to the region has placed a heavy burden on salary recipients, noting that the region's salaries have not been sent for three months, in contrast to other regions of Iraq where salaries are disbursed monthly without delay. He requested support and cooperation from the head of the State of Law Coalition in this matter.

In response, Nouri al-Maliki expressed his readiness to support and cooperate concerning the issue of disbursing financial rights to the Kurdistan Region.