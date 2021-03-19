Report

KRG delegation meets al-Halbousi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-19T16:00:04+0000
KRG delegation meets al-Halbousi

Shafaq News / The negotiating delegation of the Kurdistan Region, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, arrived today at the Iraqi Parliament building.

Upon its arrival, the delegation met the President of the Council, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, to discuss the region's share in the 2021 federal budget.

The draft budget is still pending in the Parliament, and the country is being managed according to the 2019 budget, given that the Parliament did not approve the budget last year also due to political differences.

The debate between the Shiite political blocs and the Kurdistan Regional Government centers on delivering revenues that the region obtains through its border crossings and selling crude oil.

