KRG delegation meets Al-Amiri in Baghdad

2021-02-15T17:14:42+0000
KRG delegation meets Al-Amiri in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government met in Baghdad today, with the head of Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri.

A statement issued by the regional government said that the two sides discussed the latest political developments in Iraq, and the importance of reaching radical solutions to the outstanding problems between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to the statement, the meeting reviewed the 2021 draft federal budget law and stressed the need for the draft law to conform to the constitution and laws in force in a manner that guarantees everyone's rights.

Last December, Baghdad, and Erbil reached an agreement on the financial budget, stipulating that the region should hand over 250 thousand barrels of oil per day, and half of the border crossings revenues (and other non-oil revenues) to the federal government, in exchange for a share in the budget of 12.6%.

