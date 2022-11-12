Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG delegation heads to Baghdad next week to discuss budget: official

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-12T10:57:38+0000
KRG delegation heads to Baghdad next week to discuss budget: official

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Finance, Awat Sheikh Jnab, will be heading a ministerial delegation to Baghdad to proceed with talks over the region's share of Iraq's 2023 federal budget, Kurdistan's Regional Government (KRG) representative in the Iraqi capital, Fares Issa, told Shafaq News Agency on Saturday.

"The ministerial delegation headed by Minister Sheikh Jnab will be in Baghdad next week," Issa told Shafaq News Agency, "the delegation will contemplate the Kurdistan region's share of the budget."

"According to the federal ministry of planning, the region's share is 13.9%. This percentage will be the benchmark," he said.

"The budget bill is pending preparation. Once complete, it will be referred to the Ministerial Economic Council. Afterward, the cabinet should vote it in before submitting it to the parliament," he concluded.

related

Scores killed in yesterday's airstrikes in Baghdad and Nineveh, senior officer says

Date: 2022-01-25 11:28:12
Scores killed in yesterday's airstrikes in Baghdad and Nineveh, senior officer says

An explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-02 21:18:32
An explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Iraqi Police arrest a prominent ISIS member west of Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-09 19:55:13
Iraqi Police arrest a prominent ISIS member west of Baghdad

A joint security force to secure Baghdad's downtown ahead of the Pope's visit

Date: 2021-03-02 14:20:53
A joint security force to secure Baghdad's downtown ahead of the Pope's visit

Two attacks in Baghdad within an hour

Date: 2021-08-04 18:55:41
Two attacks in Baghdad within an hour

Four employees sentenced to four years in prison for stealing medical equipment

Date: 2021-06-16 11:55:21
Four employees sentenced to four years in prison for stealing medical equipment

ISIS monitors the shrine of Imam al-Kadhim in Baghdad, prepares to launch an attack, Intelligence says

Date: 2021-05-01 20:42:37
ISIS monitors the shrine of Imam al-Kadhim in Baghdad, prepares to launch an attack, Intelligence says

Qaani arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-11 13:23:32
Qaani arrives in Baghdad