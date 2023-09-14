KRG delegation arrives in Baghdad for budget and salary talks

Shafaq News/ A high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government, led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, has arrived in Baghdad to discuss issues including the salaries of employees in the public sector and Kurdistan's share of the federal budget.

The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Sheikh Janab, and President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers Umed Sabah.

Upon arrival at Baghdad International Airport, the delegation was received by several federal government officials, including Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Al-Mubarqa, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, Minister of Justice Khaled Shawani, The Minister Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works of Iraq Benkin Rikani, and members of the Kurdish blocs in the Iraqi parliament.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with the three Iraqi presidencies.