KRG calls for revision of amendments in federal budget

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) formally requested the federal government of Iraq to review the recently modified clauses and provisions within the Federal General Budget. The KRG seeks alignment with its own action plan and vehemently opposes any discriminatory measures targeted against the Kurdistan Region.
In a statement released by the presidency of the regional government, it was revealed that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, the council commended the decision made by the Committee for the Implementation of Article 140 of the Constitution regarding the allocation of agricultural lands to Kurdish and Turkmen farmers in Kirkuk.
Highlighting the region's commitment to constitutional obligations and signed agreements, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled all its duties and responsibilities within the confines of the constitution. The statement further conveyed his concern over any alterations made to the joint agreement between the federal government and the regional government, especially those pertaining to rights and financial entitlements.