KRG calls for dialogue with Baghdad on salary issue

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional government announced that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had a telephone conversation with Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

The spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region government, Beshwa Huramani, said in a brief statement that following the call between Barzani and Al-Sudani, a delegation from the Kurdistan Region government would visit Baghdad for discussions on the matter of salaries and Kurdistan's share of the federal budget.

Shafaq News Agency's sources confirmed that a governmental delegation from Erbil is scheduled to head to Baghdad later today to address the issue.

It should be noted that the Kurdistan Region government had, on the previous Tuesday, shifted the responsibility for providing monthly salaries to employees in the public sector in the region to the federal government.

The spokesperson further clarified that with the agreement in place with the Iraqi government, the Kurdistan Region government no longer holds control over the oil revenues. Consequently, the federal government is now considered responsible for disbursing salaries and financial entitlements to the citizens of the Kurdistan Region in accordance with the budget law.

Additionally, Huramani emphasized that the Kurdistan Region government had fulfilled all its obligations and abided by the full legal commitments. The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region had been in constant communication to ensure prompt delivery of salaries to recipients.

Earlier on July 23, Kurdistan Region's Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh Janab, assured that the Region had fully met all demands from Baghdad, urging the public in Kurdistan to address any inquiries regarding monthly salaries directly to the Iraqi Ministry of Finance.