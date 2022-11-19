KRG: Kurdistan would not be a territory to threaten neighboring countries

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) responded to accusations by some printed journalism of arms smuggling.

"Some Iranian newspapers are circulating statements of (the US former Ambassador to the UN) John Bolton, who now has no position in the United States, stating that weapons are being smuggled into Iran through the Kurdistan Region… KRG rejects all these accusations." The KRG Spokesperson said.

"The Kurdistan government has not and will not allow anyone to use its territory to threaten the security of neighboring countries."