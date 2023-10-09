KRG, Al-Hikmah movement leader discuss regional issues

Shafaq News / Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, held discussions with Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of Al-Hikmah Movement, regarding the latest developments in Iraq and the region. The talks emphasized the importance of resolving contentious issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.
A statement from Barzani's office, highlighted the Prime Minister's insistence on the notion that solving all problems is not difficult if good intentions prevail. He emphasized the necessity of dealing with the Kurdistan Region as a constitutional and federal entity, in accordance with the Iraqi Constitution.
Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Al-Hikmah Movement, noted that the Prime Minister's visit to Baghdad played a significant and positive role in clarifying the issues related to problems between the Region and the federal government. He affirmed the existence of a favorable opportunity to address outstanding issues through dialogue, enhancing trust, and building upon agreements signed under the framework of the constitution, as stated in the released statement.