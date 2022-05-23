KIU secretary-general: Baghdad-Erbil disputes require a quick fix

Shafaq News/ The secretary-general of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan (KIU), Salah el-Din Mohammad Bahaa el-Din, said that the ongoing disputes between the federal and regional governments require a "quick fix".

Bahaa el-Din remarks came during a Monday meeting with the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, at the latter's bureau in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad.

The meeting stressed the need to join hands in order to prop up the economy and the quality of life of both the Iraqis and the Kurds.

The KIU leader said, "the ongoing dispute between Baghdad and Erbil has taken a toll on both sides, which requires a quick fix."