Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDPI accuses Iran of killing one of its members in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-07T19:09:39+0000
KDPI accuses Iran of killing one of its members in Erbil
Shafaq News/ Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) accused Today, Saturday, Tehran of kidnapping and killing a member of its Central Committee, Musa Babakhani, in Erbil.

A KDPI statement said that a member of the Party's central committee, Musa Babakhani, was killed by "terrorists of the Islamic Republic of Iran" in the city of Erbil.

The statement added, "Babakhani was kidnapped last Thursday by terrorists affiliated with the Islamic Republic, and today, Saturday, his body was found, bearing signs of severe torture, in a hotel in the city of Erbil."

"Born in 1981, Babakhani is a resident of Kermanshah, and joined the Democratic Party in 1999."

For its part, the Directorate of Asayish Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, announced on Saturday that it had launched an investigation into the assassination of the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, which opposes Tehran.

The Directorate said in a statement that the results will be announced when the investigation is completed.

related

Khamenei: US's assassination of Soleimani deepened the unity between Iranians and Iraqis

Date: 2020-07-31 09:44:23
Khamenei: US's assassination of Soleimani deepened the unity between Iranians and Iraqis

Iran supports a strong and unified Iraq, official says

Date: 2021-06-10 21:16:55
Iran supports a strong and unified Iraq, official says

Iran's top spy to arrive in Baghdad in an unannounced visit

Date: 2021-07-14 13:45:16
Iran's top spy to arrive in Baghdad in an unannounced visit

The exiled crown prince of Iran: Iran tarnished Iraq with misery and squalor

Date: 2021-02-14 20:49:49
The exiled crown prince of Iran: Iran tarnished Iraq with misery and squalor

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Mashhad

Date: 2021-01-12 05:50:04
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Mashhad

Tueller says his country looks forward to improving US-Iran relations

Date: 2021-04-11 14:48:22
Tueller says his country looks forward to improving US-Iran relations

Fire breaks out at Iran's Shahreza

Date: 2020-10-03 11:33:13
Fire breaks out at Iran's Shahreza

Top US officials discuss "protecting Americans in Iraq from Iran attacks"

Date: 2020-12-23 20:06:26
Top US officials discuss "protecting Americans in Iraq from Iran attacks"