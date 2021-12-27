KDP welcomes the Court's decision regarding the elections, says it was subjected to "injustice"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-27T20:03:31+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, welcomed on Monday the decision of the Federal Supreme Court to ratify the results of the elections, stressing that it would follow up what is called the "injustice" by taking two of its parliamentary seats. In a statement, the KDP Political Bureau said that it welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court, adding that this decision would be followed by constitutional steps to form the next federal government. The Statement added that KDP would follow up the "injustice" inflicted on it by "illegally taking from it two seats." Earlier today, The Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections held on October 10. By taking this decision, the Federal Court resolved a three-month controversy over the election results, which were rejected by some blocs, including the Shiite Coordination Framework that escalated its position by protesting for more than two months in front of the gates of the Highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. The final results showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats. Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections. The leaders of the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition, Muhammad al-Halbousi and "Azm" Khamis al-Khanjar, welcomed the decision of the Federal Court as well as The leader f the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr. For his part, the Head of Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, announced a commitment to the Federal Court's decision in the ratification of the election results, noting that his step comes "in the interest of Iraq's stability." "committed to the constitution and the law, and due to our fear for Iraq's security and political stability, and our belief in the political process and its democratic path, we adhere to the Court's decision despite our belief that the electoral process was full with fraud and manipulation," Al-Amiri said in a statement.

