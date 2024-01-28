KDP warns of stalemate in Kirkuk as major parties struggle to form local government

Shafaq News/ Kurdish political groups in Kirkuk, Iraq, remain locked in a stalemate over forming a local government, raising concerns about prolonged political uncertainty in the disputed province.

Negotiations between the winning parties in the recent elections have yielded little progress, primarily due to the closely contested results. No single party or coalition holds a clear majority, making it difficult to secure the governorship and other key positions.

"The close results have created a complex bargaining landscape," explains Muhammad Kamal, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Kirkuk. "While ongoing discussions aim to find common ground, major differences persist regarding power-sharing and policy priorities."

The electoral landscape in Kirkuk reflects the province's diverse ethnic and sectarian makeup. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) secured a combined seven seats, while the Arab Alliance in Kirkuk (three seats), the Unified Turkmen Front (two seats), and other smaller groups also gained representation.

Kirkuk's status as a disputed territory between the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi government adds another layer of complexity to the political situation. Following the 2017 independence referendum, the Iraqi government retook control of Kirkuk, further straining relations with the KRG.

The current impasse raises concerns about potential delays in addressing critical issues facing Kirkuk residents, such as infrastructure development, public services, and economic opportunities.