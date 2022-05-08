KDP to hold a series of meetings to address the political impasse

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced today that it will hold a series of meetings to address the current political impasse.

This came in the party's spokesman Mahmoud Mohammed's statements to reporters, following a meeting of the KDP, supervised by Leader Masoud Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani.

Mohammed said that the meeting discussed several files, including the Kurdistan Region's elections and relations with neighboring countries, and the reform process that has already started a while ago.

He noted that the legislative elections will be held on time (October 2022).

Regarding the Iraqi political situation, Mohammed said that the party is putting all effort to hold meetings and find solutions for the current political impasse and form a new government, in cooperation with the trilateral alliance.

He added that the deadline that Muqtada al-Sadr had set earlier is approaching, noting that the Homeland Rescue coalition is in direct contact with the other parties.