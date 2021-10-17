Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP to challenge the poll results in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-17T10:56:44+0000
KDP to challenge the poll results in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) filed an appeal with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to obtain a quota seat in Diyala pursuant to the Election law.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, party member 15/ Diyala Organizations, Eyad Karkuki, said, "according to Article 49 of the Elections Law of 2021, we deserve a quota seat in the fourth constituency (Khanaqin and its surrounding) because the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) candidate, Suzan Mansour, won the highest number of votes."

"Therefore, according to the election law, our candidate, Joan Mahmoud Ghafoor, wins the quota seat in the fourth constituency in lieu of Mansour. We filed an appeal with IHEC, and we are awaiting the verdict."

"Our candidate secured 7,355 votes despite the political difficulties and the pressure exerted upon the KDP in Diyala."

The winners in the fourth constituency were the PUK candidate Suzan Mansour, al-Azm candidate Mudar al-Karawi, and al-Taqaddom candidate Ahmed Mudhhar al-Jubouri.

related

Security forces attack and prevent observers from entering a counting center

Date: 2021-10-13 12:16:09
Security forces attack and prevent observers from entering a counting center

IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

Date: 2021-08-26 09:05:50
IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

Fierce competition between the Sadrist bloc and Imtidad movement in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-10-10 16:45:30
Fierce competition between the Sadrist bloc and Imtidad movement in Dhi Qar

Joint Operations forces threw two explosive devices to disperse protesters around KDP Headquarters

Date: 2021-03-15 19:49:39
Joint Operations forces threw two explosive devices to disperse protesters around KDP Headquarters

Electoral list in western regions of Iraq, Demonstrators included

Date: 2021-02-17 10:54:58
Electoral list in western regions of Iraq, Demonstrators included

IHEC: The electoral campaigns must be conducted according to the law

Date: 2021-08-31 13:26:11
IHEC: The electoral campaigns must be conducted according to the law

IHEC begins counting votes in all polling centers

Date: 2021-10-10 17:08:30
IHEC begins counting votes in all polling centers

KDP reveals allocating 15 billion dinars for Halabja in the budget bill

Date: 2021-03-22 14:04:29
KDP reveals allocating 15 billion dinars for Halabja in the budget bill