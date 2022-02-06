KDP to boycott Monday's Parliamentary session

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed that it will boycott tomorrow's parliamentary session.

The leader in the KDP, Arafat Karam, said in a tweet, "we will not attend tomorrow's parliamentary session."

Earlier today, the Sadrist movement and al-Siyada coalition announced boycotting the session.

Al-Siyada coalition, headed by Khamis al-Khanjar, announced today that the coalition will boycott tomorrow's parliamentary session.

The coalition said in a statement that its decision supports the Iraqi parties' efforts to find solutions and reach agreements.

"We will stay in touch with all national parties to find solutions that will prevent more crises to occur", it added.

The Supreme Federal Court suspended the candidacy of Hoshyar Zebari.

Legal expert, Ali al-Tamimi, said the Court's decision did not only suspend Hoshyar Zebari's candidacy, but also all the Parliament's measures to hold the Presidential election session.