Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-26T12:45:05+0000
KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party announced Nineveh's readiness for the upcoming elections, only if the security and social problems in the western governorate and the displacement camps are solved.

The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Bloc in the dissolved Nineveh Council, Barakat Shamo, told Shafaq News agency that Sinjar and its outskirts are not ready to hold the elections due to the security and social chaos, the presence of outlaw parties, and the reluctance to implement the Baghdad-Erbil agreement.

"Some of Sinjar's residents are still displaced, which undermines their chances of participating in the elections", he added.

Shamo added, "negative developments on the security side may reflect the current conditions and threaten the elections."

Many political forces are betting on the difficulty of holding early elections next October, due to the chaos caused by fugitive weapons in many governorates, the displacement issue, and the lack of logistical readiness of the Election Committee.

related

The Iraqi army launches a military operation in Western Iraq

Date: 2021-02-01 05:58:48
The Iraqi army launches a military operation in Western Iraq

The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

Date: 2020-10-16 11:17:57
The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

KDP: removing irregular armed factions is essential for the success of Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-11-15 14:47:19
KDP: removing irregular armed factions is essential for the success of Sinjar agreement

an Iraqi soldier was killed by a sniper in Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-09 19:34:47
an Iraqi soldier was killed by a sniper in Nineveh

Sleeper cells members arrest in western Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-10 17:37:25
Sleeper cells members arrest in western Nineveh

Iraqi Security Forces arrests 11 Syrians near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Date: 2021-02-23 10:31:34
Iraqi Security Forces arrests 11 Syrians near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Security forces thwart a car bombing in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-14 05:38:01
Security forces thwart a car bombing in Nineveh

The intelligence service arrests 10 terrorist in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-16 08:19:03
The intelligence service arrests 10 terrorist in Nineveh