KDP stands at the same distance of all parties, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-22T16:13:47+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) confirmed on Friday that it "is close to all political blocs" to form a government that represents all Iraqi sects. The KDP leader, Sherwan Al-Dubirdani, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Democratic Party is close to everyone. The election results showed the winning blocs such as the Sadrist bloc, Takadum, KDP, and the State of Law." He added, "There will be negotiations and understandings with the political blocs to form the next government after approving the election results." Al-Dubirdani pointed out that "there is no intersection between the Democratic Party and any other political party. According to the principle of consensus and national partnership, it stands at the same distance and works to form a government that represents all Iraqi sects." It is worth noting that the Sadrist bloc led by Muqtada al-Sadr won the highest number of parliamentary seats (73), and the Kurdistan Democratic Party took 32 seats.

