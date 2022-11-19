Report

KDP should win three parliamentary committees, lawmaker says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-19
Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will be leading three committees in the Iraqi legislative body, lawmaker Ekhlas al-Dulaimi said on Saturday.

"In the previous term, the KDP was awarded the chairmanship of two committees in accordance with the power-sharing formula," the Kurdish legislator told Shafaq News Agency, "this term, it should have three from a total of 31 committees."

"One of the committees should be class A; i.e. finance, defense and security, oil, and integrity. The remaining will be from classes B and C," she added, "things have changed now. The names of the rapporteurs will be decided by the leaders of the State Administration Coalition, rather than by the members of the committee themselves."

"The lineup will be wrapped up in a period of 15 days," she added, "the elder members of some committees do not have the needed experience to run the sessions. It is impossible to pass key laws, like budget, without electing a rapporteur."

