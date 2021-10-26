KDP seeks to unify the Kurdish house before resuming talks with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed that it is working to unify “the Kurdish house” before starting the dialogue with Baghdad to form the new federal government.

The KDP member and new deputy Majid Shankali told Shafaq News Agency, “The Party is mainly interested in uniting the Kurdish word before going to Baghdad, as for discussing the positions, it is our second interest at this time.

“The Kurdistan Democratic Party is waiting for a Shiite-Shiite consensus on naming the next prime minister before talking about forming the governmenttnt and political benefits." He added.

It is noteworthy that According to preliminary results of the elections, KDP came first at the level Kurdistan Region and fourth at the level of Iraq, by winning 33 seats in the parliament.