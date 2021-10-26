Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP seeks to unify the Kurdish house before resuming talks with Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-26T17:06:08+0000
KDP seeks to unify the Kurdish house before resuming talks with Baghdad
Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed that it is working to unify “the Kurdish house” before starting the dialogue with Baghdad to form the new federal government.

 The KDP member and new deputy Majid Shankali told Shafaq News Agency, “The Party is mainly interested in uniting the Kurdish word before going to Baghdad, as for discussing the positions, it is our second interest at this time.

“The Kurdistan Democratic Party is waiting for a Shiite-Shiite consensus on naming the next prime minister before talking about forming the governmenttnt and political benefits." He added.

 It is noteworthy that According to preliminary results of the elections, KDP came first at the level Kurdistan Region and fourth at the level of Iraq, by winning 33 seats in the parliament.

related

KDP: We support holding fair and transparent elections

Date: 2021-06-11 12:48:48
KDP: We support holding fair and transparent elections

MP undermines “Media Whirlwind” over allocating 200 million dinars for Kurdistan’s public servants

Date: 2021-07-01 13:28:15
MP undermines “Media Whirlwind” over allocating 200 million dinars for Kurdistan’s public servants

Iraq shall not partake in the regional and international conflicts, KDP official says

Date: 2021-07-25 10:52:03
Iraq shall not partake in the regional and international conflicts, KDP official says

KDP on relations with other parties: understandings, not alliances

Date: 2021-08-16 13:47:23
KDP on relations with other parties: understandings, not alliances

US condemns attack on KDP Headquarters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-18 09:21:10
US condemns attack on KDP Headquarters in Baghdad

Per an agreement with Baghdad, KDP to return to the disputed territories ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-09-24 12:45:02
Per an agreement with Baghdad, KDP to return to the disputed territories ahead of the elections

KDP: ready for the elections at any time

Date: 2021-01-19 15:51:36
KDP: ready for the elections at any time

KDP to challenge the poll results in Diyala

Date: 2021-10-17 10:56:44
KDP to challenge the poll results in Diyala