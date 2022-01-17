KDP's head to meet Hadi Al-Ameri within hours, source says

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri, will head to Kurdistan to meet with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that within hours, Al-Amiri would head to Erbil to discuss with the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masrour Barzani, issues of common interests, the most important is forming the new federal government and the alliances to form a larger bloc in the Iraqi parliament.

Earlier, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, and the head of Al-Fateh Alliance met in Al-Hanana of Najaf.

This is the first Individual meeting between the two leaders since October's early parliamentary elections.

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement won the highest number of seats (73.)

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

On the shape of the government, Al-Sadr insists on a majority government while the Framework suggested a consensus.