KDP reveals the political blocs that will form the next government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-15T12:34:12+0000
KDP reveals the political blocs that will form the next government

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed today, Monday, the names of the political blocs that will form the next Iraqi government.

The KDP Member, Majid Shankali, told Shafaq News Agency, "All political blocs are waiting for the announcement of the final results (of the elections) and the Federal Court's approval, and accordingly intensive negotiations to form the next government would start."

Shankali added, "The next government will not be consensual as before, but it will be formed with the participation of many political blocs, and it will be consensual with a cover from the political majority."

"The government is expected to be formed at the beginning of next year, with the participation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the National Union, Progress (Takadum), and the Sadrist movement as well as a part of the Shiite Coordination Framework. In addition, other political blocs may join in the coming period to participate in forming the government." He pointed out.

For his part, Mohammed Al-Bayati, a leader in the Al-Fateh Alliance, one of the significant forces of the Coordinating Framework, told our Agency that there is a consensus within the Framework to refuse to name the current PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for a second term.

Al-Bayati added, "the Framework so far has not discussed the issue of nominating any figure for prime minister in the next stage," stressing that "this matter will be resolved after the Federal Supreme Court approves the results of the early parliamentary elections."

He revealed, "The leader of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, is the most prominent person for prime minister," adding, "This matter remains subject to consensus among all political blocs, not just Shiites."

