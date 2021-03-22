KDP reveals allocating 15 billion dinars for Halabja in the budget bill

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc revealed allocating 15 billion dinars for Halabja in the budget law.

The deputy head of the party's parliamentary bloc, Bashar al-Kiki, told Shafaq News agency that the original agreement was based on the proposal of the Shiite blocs, and the regional government delegation accepted it and was approved by the Parliamentary Finance Committee by vote, but an amendment occurred in two paragraphs that contradict what was voted on.

"We consider this amendment as a violation of the agreement between the two sides", he added.

"The presidency of the Council and the heads of the Shiite blocs assured the Kurdish delegation in the office of the Vice President of the Council, that the amendment that occurred in some paragraphs and the wording will not affect the agreement between the two parties."

Al-Kiki stressed, "legally, the Parliamentary Finance Committee adheres to the text of Article 11 voted upon and will be presented as it is without any modifications", indicating that the aim is to postpone the budget voting session to reach a Shiite consensus on several contentious issues."

He revealed that the Finance Committee approved allocating 15 billion dinars for Halabja, at the request of the Kurdish representatives, pointing out that the Kurdish forces have repeatedly demanded including the rights and entitlements of Halabja victims in the budget, under the Rafha and Halabja Victims Law of 2003, but it has not been decided upon by the Financial Commission for no reason.

The Iraqi parliament had failed to vote on the federal budget bill for 2021, following the continuing disagreements over some items.

The budget allocations are estimated at 130 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $ 89.6 billion).

Article 11 of the draft budget stipulates the Kurdistan region will deliver 250 thousand oil barrels daily and tax revenues to Baghdad in exchange for receiving a share of 12.6% of the budget.

However, some political blocs are demanding to add a text that holds anyone who decides to spend these funds to the region legally responsible, if the oil is not delivered to the federal government.

Other blocs refuse to vote on the budget before modifying the dollar's rate and returning it to its normal state of 1168 thousand dinars per $ 100.