KDP rejects Federal Court rulings as "unconstitutional"

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Thursday condemned the decisions of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court (FSC) on Kurdistan's public servants and election law as "unconstitutional."

The KDP's Politburo held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of President Masoud Barzani to discuss the FSC's rulings.

In a statement, the KDP said that the rulings "contradict the spirit of the constitution, the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region, the principles of federalism, and the principle of separation of powers enshrined in the Iraqi constitution."

The KDP Politburo reaffirmed its commitment to defending the rights of all components of Iraq and supporting their participation in constitutional institutions.

The party expressed its support for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in continuing its negotiations with the federal government on the region's financial dues within the framework of the constitution.

The statement condemned the FSC's decision regarding the Kurdistan Region's election law, Law No. 1 of 1992 and its amendments, as "unconstitutional" and a violation of the principle of separation of powers.

The FSC on Wednesday issued a series of rulings, including:

* Ordering the KRG to hand over all oil and non-oil revenues to the federal government.

* Requiring the KRG to centralize the salaries of all public sector employees in federal banks.

* Dissolving the Kurdistan Independent High Electoral Commission and replacing it with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) of Iraq.