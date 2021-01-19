KDP: ready for the elections at any time

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Parliamentary Bloc confirmed today, Tuesday, its willingness to run for elections in Iraq "at any time".

The deputy head of the bloc, Bashar Kiki, told Shafaq News agency, "the Kurdistan Democratic Party is ready to run for the elections at any time."

"KDP did not take the initiative to postpone or delay the elections," Kiki added, stressing that his party "was with the political majority on the issue of the election date."

Iraq's cabinet decided on Tuesday to postpone the general election to October 10 from June 6.

The elections have been brought forward to June 6, roughly a year early, following a proposal by Iraq's Independent High Election Commission (IHEC), which wanted more time to organize the polls.

Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019. Hundreds were killed by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.