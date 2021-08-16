Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP on relations with other parties: understandings, not alliances

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-16T13:47:23+0000
KDP on relations with other parties: understandings, not alliances

Shafaq News/ A leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) shed light on the party's post-election strategy with the Sadrist movement outside the electoral contest.

KDP leader Shwan Muhammad Taha told Shafaq News Agency, "KDP has understandings. It does not have alliances with any political parties. We will run for the elections as an independent party, and we have the capacity to do so."

"After the elections, we will have a clear view with the Iraqi political forces on the government. We have an issue, and we deal with the situation accordingly."

"The alliances to be formed after the elections will not be directed against other parties. We, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, endorse the political consensus."

"We work and encourage the parties that pulled out of the electoral contest to reverse its decision. This includes all the political parties, not only the Sadrist

related

KDP reveals allocating 15 billion dinars for Halabja in the budget bill

Date: 2021-03-22 14:04:29
KDP reveals allocating 15 billion dinars for Halabja in the budget bill

KDP welcomes the security cooperation between the Army and the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-20 13:23:10
KDP welcomes the security cooperation between the Army and the Peshmerga

Kurdistan and Iraq's government are on the same wavelength regarding the Turkish offensive in Duhok, MP says

Date: 2021-06-08 13:55:38
Kurdistan and Iraq's government are on the same wavelength regarding the Turkish offensive in Duhok, MP says

KDP: We support holding fair and transparent elections

Date: 2021-06-11 12:48:48
KDP: We support holding fair and transparent elections

MP undermines “Media Whirlwind” over allocating 200 million dinars for Kurdistan’s public servants

Date: 2021-07-01 13:28:15
MP undermines “Media Whirlwind” over allocating 200 million dinars for Kurdistan’s public servants

Iraq shall not partake in the regional and international conflicts, KDP official says

Date: 2021-07-25 10:52:03
Iraq shall not partake in the regional and international conflicts, KDP official says

US condemns attack on KDP Headquarters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-18 09:21:10
US condemns attack on KDP Headquarters in Baghdad

KDP: ready for the elections at any time

Date: 2021-01-19 15:51:36
KDP: ready for the elections at any time