KDP nominates three new candidates for the Iraqi Presidency

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed that it had nominated new candidates for the post of the Iraqi Presidency.

The primary candidate of the Party was Hoshyar Zebari, but the Supreme Federal Court suspended its candidacy because it "violates the constitution."

A KDP official told Shafaq News Agency, "The Kurdistan Democratic Party nominated three candidates who are Fadel Mirani (the KDP Secretary of the Political Bureau), Fouad Hussein (The current Iraqi Foreign Minister), and Azad Barware (a KDP leader)."

"The Party's leadership is now holding a meeting to agree on one candidate." He said.

While the PUK insists upon naming Salih for a second mandate, its rival (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP) does not agree that he has "adequately discharged" the role of President and decided to name a candidate for the position.

Per the power-sharing formula between the two leading Kurdish parties, the President of the Republic was usually named by the PUK. However, this might change in light of the parliamentary election results that saw the KDP securing 31 seats, compared to the PUK's 17.