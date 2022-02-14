Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP nominates three new candidates for the Iraqi Presidency

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-14T09:52:31+0000
KDP nominates three new candidates for the Iraqi Presidency

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed that it had nominated new candidates for the post of the Iraqi Presidency.

The primary candidate of the Party was Hoshyar Zebari, but the Supreme Federal Court suspended its candidacy because it "violates the constitution."

A KDP official told Shafaq News Agency, "The Kurdistan Democratic Party nominated three candidates who are Fadel Mirani (the KDP Secretary of the Political Bureau), Fouad Hussein (The current Iraqi Foreign Minister), and Azad Barware (a KDP leader)."

"The Party's leadership is now holding a meeting to agree on one candidate." He said.

While the PUK insists upon naming Salih for a second mandate, its rival (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP) does not agree that he has "adequately discharged" the role of President and decided to name a candidate for the position.

Per the power-sharing formula between the two leading Kurdish parties, the President of the Republic was usually named by the PUK. However, this might change in light of the parliamentary election results that saw the KDP securing 31 seats, compared to the PUK's 17.

related

Al-Bayati: we do not reject the KDP's return to Kirkuk 

Date: 2021-09-24 13:23:02
Al-Bayati: we do not reject the KDP's return to Kirkuk 

KDP and Takadum to boycott the meeting at al-Maliki's house 

Date: 2021-10-24 17:58:53
KDP and Takadum to boycott the meeting at al-Maliki's house 

Official: KDP and PUK to engage the talks with Baghdad by a single delegation

Date: 2022-01-05 14:02:33
Official: KDP and PUK to engage the talks with Baghdad by a single delegation

KDP MP: the party will win 26 to 30 seats in the upcoming elections

Date: 2021-09-25 14:32:03
KDP MP: the party will win 26 to 30 seats in the upcoming elections

KDP: the Miqdadiyah massacres are repercussions of the results of the elections

Date: 2021-10-28 08:44:23
KDP: the Miqdadiyah massacres are repercussions of the results of the elections

KDP-PUK joint delegation arrives in Baghdad today

Date: 2022-01-07 10:25:10
KDP-PUK joint delegation arrives in Baghdad today

KDP: a reporter was arrested while covering the special elections today 

Date: 2021-10-08 21:15:16
KDP: a reporter was arrested while covering the special elections today 

PMF and PKK allow ISIS militants to infiltrate Iraq, KDP official says

Date: 2021-11-01 17:05:50
PMF and PKK allow ISIS militants to infiltrate Iraq, KDP official says